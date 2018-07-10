KONE OYJ: KONE wins order for 107 escalators and elevators for Ningbo Metro Line 4 in China

KONE Corporation, press release, July 10, 2018

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order for Ningbo Metro Line 4 in eastern China. The new route will be around 36 kilometers long, most of it underground. Travelers will benefit from the heavy-duty escalator technology designed by KONE specifically for the unique requirements of metro projects in China, an important infrastructure market for the company.

KONE will equip Ningbo Metro Line 4 with 79 KONE TransitMaster escalators, 25 KONE MonoSpace machine room-less elevators, and three KONE MiniSpace elevators. The equipment has an hourly transportation capacity of 7,000 people.

"We have studied users' needs to find the best solutions for the smooth movement of people at the stations along Ningbo Metro Line 4, and are pleased by the opportunity to equip the stations on this route. The escalators include numerous high-standard configurations, such as high fire protection rating for the handrails," said William B. Johnson, executive vice president, KONE Greater China.

Home to one of the busiest ports in the world, Ningbo is one of the oldest cities in China, serving as a center of trade along the silk road at least 2000 years ago, and as a major port since the Tang Dynasty.

Ningbo Metro Line 4 is expected to be ready for trial operation around December 2020.

The main developer is Ningbo Rail Transit Group Co., Ltd. and the architect is Guangzhou Metro Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.

KONE booked the order in the first quarter of 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Liisa Kivelä, Director, Communications, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 204 75 4330. media@kone.com (mailto:media@kone.com)

Read more

Previous press releases are available at http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/ (http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/) including:

June 5, 2018: KONE improves the flow of urban life in China with three new metro line wins (http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/kone-improves-the-flow-of-urban-life-in-china-with-three-new-metro-line-wins-2018-06-05-2.aspx)

March 9, 2018: KONE wins further orders for Zhengzhou metro line in China (http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/kone-wins-further-orders-for-zhengzhou-metro-line-in-china-2018-03-09-2.aspx)

December 22, 2017: KONE wins order for an infrastructure project in Zhengzhou, China's Henan province (http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/kone-wins-order-for-an-infrastructure-project-in-zhengzhou--china-s-henan-province-2017-12-22-2.aspx)

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com (http://www.kone.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: KONE OYJ via Globenewswire

