sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,705 Euro		+0,195
+1,69 %
WKN: A1C2GZ ISIN: GB00B3MBS747 Ticker-Symbol: 0OC 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
OCADO GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OCADO GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,30
11,70
09:03
10,645
10,87
09:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OCADO GROUP PLC
OCADO GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OCADO GROUP PLC11,705+1,69 %