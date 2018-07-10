

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production increased in May after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent month-over-month in May, reversing a 1.7 percent fall in April.



The rebound in May was driven by a 57.1 percent jump in mining and quarrying output.



Production in the chemical industry grew 1.4 percent over the month and manufacturing output registered a moderate rise of 0.5 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth eased to 3.5 percent in May from 4.0 percent in the prior month.



Another report from the statistical office showed that manufacturing new orders plunged 34.7 percent yearly in May, in contrast to a 14.9 percent surge in April.



