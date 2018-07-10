

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's merchandise trade deficit for May widened from a year ago, preliminary figures from the statistical office showed Tuesday.



The trade gap widened to EUR 1.270 billion from EUR 1.105 billion in the same month last year.



Exports grew 5.2 percent year-on-year and imports rose 6.8 percent.



For the first five months of the year, the trade deficit was EUR 5.0 billion with exports rising 8.8 percent and imports increasing 9.3 percent from a year ago.



