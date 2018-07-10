

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) is launching the first wearable products in its 'V by Vodafone' Consumer Internet of Things or IoT range: 'V-SOS Band by Vodafone', an emergency alert wrist band designed by Vodafone; and the 'V-Kids Watch by Vodafone' smartwatch.



The 'V by Vodafone' Consumer IoT range was launched in November 2017 to offer consumers a range of internet-connected devices to use while on the move and at home.



'V-SOS Band by Vodafone' enables consumers with mobility issues to continue living independently and get assistance in an emergency situation, when the in-built 'V-Sim by Vodafone' will send a message to up to four designated contacts, such as family members. The features of the device include SOS alert, Care co-ordination, Fall detection, Water resistant, Inactivity alert.



Pressing a button on the side of the 'V-SOS Band by Vodafone' for three seconds will alert designated contacts. The wearer will see the band's lens colour change from amber to red to green once one of the designated contacts is on their way to help. The wearer can re-press the button to cancel the emergency at any time.



Contacts can call or message from within the 'V-SOS Band by Vodafone' app to determine who will attend an emergency and to highlight when it is resolved.



The band will automatically alert the designated contacts if it detects a fall by the wearer using an algorithm and the in-built accelerometer.



The location of the 'V-SOS Band by Vodafone' can be identified when an emergency is ongoing using a combination of GPS and the mobile network for greater accuracy.



The 'V-SOS Band by Vodafone' is designed to be worn most of the time, including in the shower or bath as it is water resistant (IP67 certified).



-If the 'V-SOS Band by Vodafone' does detect a period of inactivity, such as caused by the device having been removed and not put on again, an alert will be sent to the user's designated contacts.



The 200 milliamp hour (mAh) battery will last for up to a month. The wearer can find out the level of charge by double tapping the band's screen. If the band has less than 20% of charge the user's designated contacts will also be notified. 'V-SOS Band by Vodafone' has a 2.4 x 3.8 cm lens and fits a wrist 14-17 cm in circumference. It was designed by Vodafone's award-winning Design Studio and R&D laboratory in Düsseldorf, Germany.



'V-Kids Watch by Vodafone' is a smartwatch for children that is connected over Vodafone's mobile network, enabling parents to stay in contact with their child when they start to give them more independence. Its features include Location monitoring, Safe zones, School time.



The 'V-Kids Watch by Vodafone' connects to Vodafone's extensive mobile networks enabling parents to see their child's location on a smartphone app. Parents can set up a safe zone for their child - such as the grounds of their home or school - and receive a smartphone alert if they leave that area.



If the child holds down a button on the watch for five seconds an SOS alert will be sent over the mobile network to their designated contacts. The child can communicate with up to five designated people using voice messages and emojis. Reminders can be set on the 'V-Kids Watch by Vodafone', such as when the child needs to return home from playing. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8909W chipset enables the child to use a number of pre-installed games and a calculator.



Parents can disable games and messaging at times when the child should not be distracted, such as when they are at school. The 450 mAh battery will last for up to three days depending on usage. The 4.4cm x 2.0cm 'V-Kids Watch by Vodafone' fits a wrist 13.5cm-19.5cm in circumference.



Activating 'V by Vodafone' services is very straightforward, with the customer simply logging into the 'V by Vodafone' app on a smartphone then scanning a QR code on the product packaging. Connected devices are then automatically detected and added to the network. To use the 'V-SOS Band by Vodafone' and 'V-Kids Watch by Vodafone', customers will pay a one-off cost for each device plus an affordable fixed-rate monthly subscription fee. For existing Vodafone mobile customers, the monthly subscription will be automatically added to their Vodafone bill.



The 'V-SOS Band by Vodafone' will be available for purchase in Vodafone stores in selected markets, online as well as in independent stores.



