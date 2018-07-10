Awarded phase 2 of the Dangjin Biomass Complex in South Korea

Utilizes SFW's advanced circulating fluidized-bed (CFB) technology with carbon neutral fuel

Sumitomo SHI FW (SFW) announces today that it has been awarded a contract by GS Engineering and Construction for design and supply of the Dangjin Biomass No. 2 Power Plant Project Boiler Island. The new boiler island will be located next to the Dangjin Biomass No. 1 Power Plant which was delivered by SFW in 2014. Commercial operation of the new plant is scheduled for 2021.

SFW will design and supply the 100 MWe CFB steam generator and auxiliary equipment for the boiler island, including a cold end SCR and baghouse for flue gas cleaning. The steam generator will be designed to burn wood pellets, wood chips and palm kernel shells, while meeting applicable environmental regulatory requirements.

Tomas Harju-Jeanty, CEO, Sumitomo SHI FW, said:

"We are very pleased to continue our long relationship with GS E&C and provide yet another opportunity to demonstrate SFW's CFB technology as a solution to meet Korea's energy needs in compliance with all environmental regulations."

