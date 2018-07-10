West brings more than 30 years of experience leading and developing highly skilled sales teams

Kinetica, provider of the insight engine for the Extreme Data Economy, announced it has appointed Gary West as vice president of sales, EMEA. West will report to Chief Revenue Officer Bobby DeMartino and help grow business and expand partnerships in Europe as enterprises are grappling with increasing data complexity and the shift to being a data-powered business in order to thrive in the post-big data era.

"Gary brings strong direct and channels experience to the Kinetica team by driving SAP HANA sales and before that, Sybase, where he was wildly successful for both organizations," said DeMartino. "He has the domain expertise and a ton of energy, and he will make a great addition to the team as we scale our cross-industry sales effort in EMEA." West will be based in London.

West looks forward to joining Kinetica to drive customer adoption and the success of its GPU-accelerated insight engine. "I'm thrilled to be part of this market-leading company whose insight engine for the Extreme Data Economy combines the accelerated analytics of a GPU database, real-time location intelligence and the power of AI to help customers power business in motion," said West. "I'm also excited to engage and expand relationships with key Kinetica partners NVIDIA, Dell, HP and IBM."

With more than 30 years in the software industry, West has led, managed and transformed a number of successful direct and indirect businesses. He's held successful leadership positions in small, medium and large ($300m) organizations. In each case, he has managed to demonstrate steep and sustainable growth, regularly achieving over 150 to 200 percent. Prior to Kinetica, West was VP SAP HANA sales where he had full P&L responsibility to drive SAP Database Data Management (DDM) across the North EMEA region. He was regional VP of the ISV Group in North EMEA for Salesforce.com and held director-level sales roles at Dell and Sybase.

Kinetica provides a foundation for businesses to thrive in the Extreme Data Economy so they can develop strategies that harness data as a strength for profitable change. Since closing its $50M Series A round in June 2017, Kinetica has experienced rapid expansion around the globe.

