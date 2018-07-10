ACG Films & Foils Bags the SQMP Rating From Unilab Second Year in a Row

MUMBAI, India, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ACG Films & Foils, part of the ACG group has been recognized as a 'Preferred Supplier' based on a stringent SQMP rating from United Laboratories (Unilab), Philippines. Unilab is the biggest pharmaceutical company in the Philippines having a major market share of the Philippines market. ACG Films & Foils has been a key supplier of Aclar laminates to Unilab since FY 2015. Unilab has a unique practice of rating their suppliers on various parameters which relate to product delivery, lead time, product quality, price, and service response. This system is called SQMP - Supplier Quality Management Program. Last year as well, ACG Films & Foils was recognised as a 'Certified Supplier'.

This year, ACG Films & Foils has received a 96.5 percent rating on SQMP and has qualified as a 'Preferred Supplier'.

Guy Calcagno, VP Sales & Marketing, ACG Films & Foils, said, "We at ACG are very honoured to receive this award from Unilab. Our commitment to our customers is continued excellence and improved performance. We have always believed that supplier awards and recognitions are an integral way for ACG Films & Foils to learn, grow and improve. We always ensure that ACG meets and exceeds the expectations of our customers and achieve success collectively. We look forward to growing together with Unilab."

ACG Films & Foils has two manufacturing facilities catering to the pharmaceutical and allied industries across the globe - one in India and the second one in Brazil. They manufacture a wide range of high-quality barrier packaging films for the pharmaceutical, medical-device and healthcare industry. ACG Films & Foils has sales offices, slitting units and warehouses spread across the globe.

About ACG

The ACG group is the only supplier in the world offering integrated manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. The company's diverse product range of Capsules, Films & Foils, Engineering and Inspection systems don't just meet but exceeds the demands of international regulatory requirements. ACG is committed to just one goal: to offer everything needed for efficient capsule and tablet manufacturing.

ACG has over 5 decades of experience and is present in over 100 countries, with over 4,500 employees around the world. Our customer-centric approach has won us many loyal, satisfied customers and partners by nurturing relationships with dignity and transparency.

ACG Films & Foils

In the world of packaging, ACG Films & Foils is indisputably a recognized player offering its services to industries across the world. ACG takes pride in being an award-winning manufacturer of a range of high-quality barrier packaging films for the pharmaceutical, medical-device, healthcare, and food packaging sectors. ACG's diverse portfolio of packaging solutions includes pharmaceutical-grade & camera-inspected range of aluminium-based foils, specialty packaging films, high-barrier, anticounterfeiting and polymer films. All the products are DMF Type 3 registered and comply to the European Pharmacopoeia and CFDA regulations.

