Kiara Health's Vision to Transform Healthcare across Sub-Saharan Africa Applauded by Frost & Sullivan

LONDON, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the African health product and technology distributor market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Kiara Health with the 2018 African Visionary Innovation Leadership Award for its efforts to raise the level of healthcare in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). The company aims to achieve this goal by offering world-class medical technologies such as robotic devices, point-of-care diagnostic tools, prescription, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products. Kiara Health ensures that its products are optimally distributed across SSA by partnering with international device and pharmaceutical companies.

"The company's nuanced understanding of the fast-growing SSA market allows it to tap the opportunities presented by the high prevalence of diseases in markets like South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Nigeria," said Takudzwa Musiyarira, Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Its footprint in these four key markets makes it the ideal partner for the in-licensing, registering, and commercialization of products from highly regulated markets."

Kiara Health has shown a strong dedication to lowering healthcare and medication costs by manufacturing generic pharmaceuticals locally. It does this by leveraging its market position and expertise and by acquiring affordable, world-class products from other highly regulated markets. It has multiple exclusive marketing and sales agreements with global pharmaceutical companies to distribute their products in SSA. Consequently, it can supply goods for several therapeutic and physiological categories including respiratory, infectious diseases, oncology, cardio-metabolic, the central nervous system, analgesia, dermatology, anesthesia, the gastrointestinal tract, and the genitourinary tract.

Significantly, all of Kiara's products include security tagging to prevent counterfeiting in the vulnerable African health and pharmaceutical markets. It also offers enhanced value by tailoring solutions for the private, public, and funded healthcare segments.

"The company maintains its structure and order through a governance framework and operative management systems, ensuring that its executive team can mitigate risks and regulate marketing code compliance. As the regulatory standards in many African markets have improved, Kiara Health is well positioned to navigate the challenges and opportunities inherent in harmonization and new regulatory regimes," noted Musiyarira. "Overall, Kiara's vision and focus on solutions and values make it a worthy recipient of Frost & Sullivan's Visionary Innovation Leadership award."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. It recognizes the superiority of the product/service as well as the overall customer, purchase, ownership, and service experience offered, which results in the recipient company seeing above-market growth and greater share of wallet. The award lauds the growth, diversification, and sustainability strategies of the company.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

