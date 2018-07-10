Capital Dynamics Signs Agreement to Acquire Advanced Capital SGR

MILAN and ZUG, Switzerland, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Dynamics, an independent global asset manager, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the shares of Advanced Capital SGR, a leading alternative asset manager and fund-of-funds manager based in Milan, Italy. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Advanced Capital SGR, founded in 2004, currently manages generalist private equity as well as real estate and energy fund-of-funds.

Martin Hahn, CEO of Capital Dynamics, said: "Advanced Capital is a proven and successful asset manager in Italy and shares our culture and investment philosophy. Once completed, this acquisition will deliver a broader array of private markets solutions to Italian investors and further demonstrate our strategy of growth through a strong commitment to important regional markets and investors."

Robert Berlé, CEO of Advanced Capital SGR, commented: "Capital Dynamics' global business will complement Advanced Capital's success in the Italian market. We see a significant opportunity to bring together the strengths of the two firms to market our existing products and offer regional and global solutions which will deliver further value to Italian clients and investors."

Advanced Capital founder, Robert Tomei, added: "I am truly excited about what the future holds for the company and the opportunities that Capital Dynamics will bring to serving the firm's expanding client base."

Capital Dynamics continuously monitors for opportunities to enter new markets and geographies. The firm sees attractive prospects in Italy and believes that there is a compelling opportunity to offer its products and strategies to a wider pool of investors in this market. With this transaction, the management team strongly believes it has identified a business that is well positioned to meet the needs of Italian clients and to leverage an innovative and tailored approach to private investment strategies globally.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2018 and is subject to customary closing conditions and approval by applicable regulatory authorities.

About Advanced Capital SGR

Advanced Capital SGR is an independent management company within the alternative asset management industry focused on corporate investments worldwide through a series of specialized private equity funds-of-funds. Advanced Capital currently manages a variety of funds. These include the highly diversified "top-quartile" international fund of private equity funds ACII, ACIII and the latest AC IV. Advanced Capital also manages unique and specialized niche funds: the AC Private Equity Real Estate International Fund and the AC Energy Fund. For more information, please visit www.advancedcapital.com.

About Capital Dynamics

Capital Dynamics is an independent global asset management firm focusing on private assets including private equity, private credit, clean energy infrastructure and energy infrastructure credit. Capital Dynamics offers a wide range of products including primary funds-of-funds, secondaries, direct investments, co-investments, customized separate accounts as well as structured private equity solutions. The firm has more than USD 15 billion in assets under management and advisement.i The firm was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. However, our history dates back to 1988 when the predecessor of Capital Dynamics commenced operations in Birmingham, UK (Westport Private Equity). Over the past eight years, Capital Dynamics has expanded beyond private equity offerings. The firm established a clean energy infrastructure platform in 2010, for direct investments in real assets within the renewable energy sector.



In 2017, a private credit asset business was launched that leverages the firm's extensive general partner relationship network to originate and invest in private credit transactions for middle-market companies owned by private equity sponsors. In 2018, Capital Dynamics expanded its energy infrastructure business to include energy infrastructure credit. The investment management teams' Managing Directors and Directors average over 20 years of investing experience. We believe our experience and culture of innovation give us superior insight and help us deliver returns for our clients. We invest locally while operating globally from our New York, London, Zug, Tokyo, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Munich, Birmingham, Dubai and Seoul offices.

i As of March 31, 2018.