WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) announced that its Supervisory Board has appointed Stefan Sommer as the Board Member with responsibility for Procurement effective January 1, 2019. He succeeds Francisco Javier Garcia Sanz, who left the company in April. Sommer was CEO of ZF Friedrichshafen AG until the end of 2017.



Sommer was named Deputy CEO of ZF Friedrichshafen AG in January 2012, and served as CEO of ZF Friedrichshafen AG from May 2012 until the end of 2017.



