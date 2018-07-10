Call for Speakers Now Open for Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe 2018

Annual Conference Moves to Frankfurt; Accepting Speaker Proposals Through August 10, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C., July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona (http://www.percona.com/), the company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL, MariaDB and MongoDB, PostgreSQL and other open source database solutions and services, today announced the Call for Speakers (https://perconacfp.hubb.me/) for Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe 2018 (https://www.percona.com/live/e18/) is open and accepting proposals through August 10, 2018. The Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe 2018 will take place November 5-7, 2018, at the Radisson Blu Frankfurt hotel in Frankfurt, Germany. Sponsorship opportunities (https://www.percona.com/live/e18/be-a-sponsor) are now available.

The Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe 2018 is the premier open source database event. The theme for the upcoming conference is "Connect. Accelerate. Innovate." Percona Live conferences provide the open source database community with an opportunity to discover and discuss the latest open source trends, technologies and innovations. The conference includes the best and brightest innovators and influencers in the open source database industry.

The 2018 conference will introduce a new "business" track, which will take place on Monday, November 5. The new track will be targeted to business leaders who are exploring the use of open source and are interested in learning more about its benefits as well as common business pains and how these have been addressed through use cases and case studies.



The conference committee is looking for proposals that cover the many aspects of using, deploying and managing open source databases, including:

Security - All of us have experienced security challenges. Whether they are initiated by legislature (GDPR), bugs (Meltdown/Spectre), experience (external attacks) or due diligence (planning for the worst), when do you have 'enough' security? Are you finding that security requirements are preventing your from being agile?

- All of us have experienced security challenges. Whether they are initiated by legislature (GDPR), bugs (Meltdown/Spectre), experience (external attacks) or due diligence (planning for the worst), when do you have 'enough' security? Are you finding that security requirements are preventing your from being agile? Serverless, Cloud or On Premise - The technology landscape is no longer a simple one and mixing infrastructures has almost become the norm. Are you designing data architectures for the new landscape, and eager to share your experience? Have microservices become an important part of your plans?

- The technology landscape is no longer a simple one and mixing infrastructures has almost become the norm. Are you designing data architectures for the new landscape, and eager to share your experience? Have microservices become an important part of your plans? MySQL - Do you have an opinion on what is new and exciting in MySQL? With the release of MySQL 8.0, are you using the latest features? How and why? Are they helping you solve any business issues, or making deployment of applications and websites easier, faster or more efficient? Did the new release get you to change to MySQL? What do you see as the biggest impact of the MySQL 8.0 release? Do you use MySQL in conjunction with other databases in your environment?

- Do you have an opinion on what is new and exciting in MySQL? With the release of MySQL 8.0, are you using the latest features? How and why? Are they helping you solve any business issues, or making deployment of applications and websites easier, faster or more efficient? Did the new release get you to change to MySQL? What do you see as the biggest impact of the MySQL 8.0 release? Do you use MySQL in conjunction with other databases in your environment? MongoDB - How has the 3.6 release improved your experience in application development or time-to-market? How are the new features making your database environment better? What is it about MongoDB 4.0 that excites you? What are your experiences with Atlas? Have you moved to it, and has it lived up to its promises? Do you use MongoDB in conjunction with other databases in your environment?

- How has the 3.6 release improved your experience in application development or time-to-market? How are the new features making your database environment better? What is it about MongoDB 4.0 that excites you? What are your experiences with Atlas? Have you moved to it, and has it lived up to its promises? Do you use MongoDB in conjunction with other databases in your environment? PostgreSQL - Why do you use PostgreSQL as opposed to other SQL options? Have you done a comparison or benchmark of PostgreSQL vs. other types of databases related to your tasks? Why and what were the results? How does PostgreSQL help you with application performance or deployment? How do you use PostgreSQL in conjunction with other databases in your environment?

- Why do you use PostgreSQL as opposed to other SQL options? Have you done a comparison or benchmark of PostgreSQL vs. other types of databases related to your tasks? Why and what were the results? How does PostgreSQL help you with application performance or deployment? How do you use PostgreSQL in conjunction with other databases in your environment? SQL, NewSQL, NoSQL - It's become a perennial question without an easy answer. How do databases compare, how do you choose the right technology for the job, how do you trade off between features and their benefits in comparing databases? If you have ever tried a hybrid database approach in a single application, how did that work out? How nicely does MongoDB play with MySQL in the real world? Do you have anything to say about using SQL with NoSQL databases?

- It's become a perennial question without an easy answer. How do databases compare, how do you choose the right technology for the job, how do you trade off between features and their benefits in comparing databases? If you have ever tried a hybrid database approach in a single application, how did that work out? How nicely does MongoDB play with MySQL in the real world? Do you have anything to say about using SQL with NoSQL databases? High Availability - What choices are you making to ensure high availability? How do you find the balance between redundancy and cost? Are you using hot backups, and if so, what happened when you needed to rollback on them?

- What choices are you making to ensure high availability? How do you find the balance between redundancy and cost? Are you using hot backups, and if so, what happened when you needed to rollback on them? Scalability - When did you recognize you needed to address data scale? Did your data growth take you by surprise or were you always in control? Did it take a degradation in performance to get your management to sit up and take notice? How do you plan for scale if you can't predict demand?

- When did you recognize you needed to address data scale? Did your data growth take you by surprise or were you always in control? Did it take a degradation in performance to get your management to sit up and take notice? How do you plan for scale if you can't predict demand? What the Future Holds - What do you see as the "next big thing"? What new and exciting features are going to be released? What's in your next release? What new technologies will affect the database landscape? AI? Machine learning? Blockchain databases? Let us know about innovations you see on the way.

Breakout sessions are 50 minutes in length, including a Q&A. Tutorial sessions are three or six hours in length, focused on an immediate and practical application of in-depth knowledge, and targeted at a level between a training class and a conference breakout session. Tutorial speakers should assume that attendees will have laptops to work through detailed and potentially hands-on presentations. Lightning Talks are five-minute presentations focusing on one key point that interests the open source community: technical, lighthearted or entertaining talks on new ideas, a successful project, a cautionary story, a quick tip or demonstration.

Selected speakers will receive a complimentary full conference pass.

Sponsorships

Sponsorship opportunities (https://www.percona.com/live/e18/be-a-sponsor) for Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe 2018 are available and offer the opportunity to interact with hundreds of DBAs, sysadmins, developers, CTOs, CEOs, business managers, technology evangelists, solution vendors, and entrepreneurs who typically attend the event. Contact live@percona.com (mailto:live@percona.com) for sponsorship details.

Percona Live Conferences

What: Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe 2018 (https://www.percona.com/live/e18/)

Where: Radisson Blu Frankfurt, Franklinstraße 65, Frankfurt, Germany

When: November 5-7, 2018

Call for Papers Deadline: August 10, 2018

About Percona

With more than 3,000 customers worldwide, Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class solutions for both MySQL MariaDB, MongoDB and PostgreSQL across traditional and cloud-based platforms. The company provides Software (https://www.percona.com/software), Support (https://www.percona.com/services/support), Consulting (https://www.percona.com/services/consulting), and Managed Services (https://www.percona.com/services/managed-services) to large, well-known global brands such as Cisco Systems, Time Warner Cable, Alcatel-Lucent, Rent the Runway and the BBC, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. Well established as thought leaders, Percona experts author content for the Percona Database Performance Blog (https://www.percona.com/blog/) and the Percona Live Open Source Database Conferences (https://www.percona.com/live/) draw attendees and expert technical speakers from around the world. For more information, visit www.percona.com (https://www.percona.com/).

