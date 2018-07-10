

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar came off from its early highs against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Tuesday.



The aussie eased to 82.82 against the yen, 1.5750 against the euro and 0.9786 against the loonie, from its early near 4-week high of 83.11, near 2-week highs of 1.5705 and 0.9813, respectively.



The aussie pared gains to 1.0900 against the kiwi and 0.7454 against the greenback, from its early high of 1.0922 and a session's high of 0.7484, respectively.



The aussie is likely to find support around 80.00 against the yen, 1.60 against the euro, 0.96 against the loonie, 1.07 against the kiwi and 0.72 against the greenback.



