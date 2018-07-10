Daher Aerospace and Parker Aircraft Wheel Brake Division continue their long-standing relationship by signing a ten-year agreement

The Parker Aerospace stand is in Hall 4, #4660, at the Farnborough International Air Show, July 16-22, 2018

Parker Aerospace's Aircraft Wheel Brake Division (Cleveland Wheels Brakes), part of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it has entered into a 10-year, long-term agreement (LTA) with Daher Aerospace, as the supplier for the main wheels, main brakes, nose wheel, master cylinders, and park brake valve on the TBM 900 series production aircraft.

Parker's Aircraft Wheel Brake Division has been the wheel and brake supplier of the TBM aircraft since its first production aircraft in 1990. As part of the LTA, Parker will be providing re-designed main wheels and brakes that will reduce the overall weight of the landing gear.

"Parker Aircraft Wheel Brake is proud to solidify our long-standing relationship with Daher Aerospace in support of the TBM program," said Division Engineering Manager Dan Basch. "We are thrilled that our innovative engineering efforts are able to offer Daher an improved version of our wheels and brakes while providing the same safety, reliability, and braking performance TBM operators have enjoyed for the last few decades."

"The TBM program is well known in the single-engine turboprop market as one of high quality and reliability. We are honored to continue to have Parker Aircraft Wheel and Brake associated with Daher Aerospace," said Business Team Leader Thomas Dorinsky.

"This long-term agreement is based on Parker Aircraft Wheel Brake's solution that brings together the best in terms of weight reduction, reliability, and the manufacturer's commitment to our TBM very fast turboprop aircraft family," commented Daher Airplane Business Unit's Senior Vice President and CEO of Daher Aircraft Inc. Nicolas Chabbert. "Parker Aerospace's engineering and development resources provide the most advanced technology at an affordable cost."

About Parker Aerospace. Parker Aerospace is a global leader in the research, design, integration, manufacture, certification, and lifetime service of flight control, hydraulic, fuel and inerting, fluid conveyance, thermal management, lubrication, and pneumatic systems and components for aerospace and other high-technology markets. The company supports the world's aircraft manufacturers, providing a century of experience and innovation for commercial and military aircraft.

About Parker Hannifin. Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

