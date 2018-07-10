sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

36,58  Euro		-0,49
-1,32 %
WKN: A1C9KC ISIN: JP3188220002 Ticker-Symbol: OS1 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
OTSUKA HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OTSUKA HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,63
37,03
10:55
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OTSUKA HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD
OTSUKA HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OTSUKA HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD36,58-1,32 %