

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production declined for the third straight month in May, defying economists' forecast for an increase, the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



Industrial output dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent month-over-month in May, slower than the 0.5 percent fall in April. Meanwhile, it was expected to rise by 0.6 percent.



Manufacturing output contracted 0.6 percent in May versus the expected climb of 0.5 percent.



Data also showed that construction output advanced 1.9 percent over the month, while output in the mining and quarrying sector grew by 1.9 percent.



In three months to May, industrial output declined 0.8 percent from the previous three months and manufacturing production registered a drop of 0.5 percent.



