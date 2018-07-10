Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG, ASX:JHG) will announce its second quarter 2018 results on Wednesday 1 August 2018 at 4am EDT, 9am BST, 6pm AEST. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 8am EDT, 1pm BST, 10pm AEST.

Those wishing to participate should call:

From: United Kingdom 0800 404 7655 (toll free) US and Canada 888 471 3840 (toll free) Australia 1 800 093 472 (toll free) All other countries +1 719 325 4763 (this is not a toll free number) Conference ID 7600300

Access to the webcast and accompanying slides will be available via the investor relations section of Janus Henderson's website (www.janushenderson.com/ir). A webcast replay will be available for a period of at least seven days following the call.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

Janus Henderson has approximately $372 billion in assets under management (as at 31 March 2018), more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 28 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

