

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus decreased in May from a year ago, as imports rose and exports remained flat, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



The trade surplus shrank to EUR 577 million in May from EUR 822 million in the corresponding month last year. The expected surplus EUR 725 million.



Exports showed no variations, while imports climbed 2.9 percent in May from a year earlier.



The share of EU member states was 81 percent in exports and 77 percent in imports.



