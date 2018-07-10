

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics publishes U.K. industrial output, foreign trade and construction output figures, all for May. U.K. industrial production is forecast to rise 0.5 percent month-on-month, from a decline of 0.8 percent in April. The visible trade deficit is expected to narrow to GBP 12 billion from GBP 14 billion a month ago.



Ahead of these data, the pound advanced against its major rivals.



As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was worth 0.8831 against the euro, 1.3189 against the Swiss franc, 1.3294 against the greenback and 147.70 against the yen.



