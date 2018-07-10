ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Directorate Change

10 July 2018

Ashtead Group plc ("Ashtead")

Directorate Change

Ashtead today announces that Wayne Edmunds, after four years of service as a non-executive director and chair of the Audit Committee, has decided not to seek re-election to the Board at the annual general meeting on 11 September 2018.

Lucinda Riches who joined Ashtead in 2016 and is chair of the Remuneration Committee will also act as interim chair of the Audit Committee from that date.

Enquiries:

Ashtead GroupWill Shaw +44 (0) 20 7726 9700

Maitland James McFarlane +44 (0) 20 7379 5151