sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

25,95 Euro		+0,62
+2,45 %
WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 Ticker-Symbol: 0LC 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,445
26,96
12:28
26,46
26,92
12:28
10.07.2018 | 10:43
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Directorate Change

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, July 10

10 July 2018

Ashtead Group plc ("Ashtead")

Directorate Change

Ashtead today announces that Wayne Edmunds, after four years of service as a non-executive director and chair of the Audit Committee, has decided not to seek re-election to the Board at the annual general meeting on 11 September 2018.

Lucinda Riches who joined Ashtead in 2016 and is chair of the Remuneration Committee will also act as interim chair of the Audit Committee from that date.

Enquiries:

Ashtead GroupWill Shaw +44 (0) 20 7726 9700

Maitland James McFarlane +44 (0) 20 7379 5151


© 2018 PR Newswire