10.07.2018
Infortrend updates VMware certifications with manageability and security enhancements

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) today announced the release of manageability and security enhancements that passed VMware Ready certification for vCenter 6.5 update 2 in EonStor GS, GSc, GSe, and GSe Pro families.

The certified vSphere 6.5 HTML5 plug-in provides native datastore deployment within the VMware environment and delivers optimal manageability and usability. With its compatibility with vCenter 6.5 update 2, it ensures the compliance of the updated security requirements.

In addition, Infortrend provides VMware-ready support for the following: VAAI (vStorage APIs for Array Integration) for hardware acceleration, VASA (vSphere APIs for Storage Awareness) for improved manageability, and vCenter SRM (Site Recovery Manager) for rapid data backup, which takes advantage of Infortrend's native replication engine.

"We are pleased to provide our customers a better storage experience with the latest manageability and security enhancements for Infortrend systems running in VMware environment", said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning.

Click here for more details about the EonStor GS, GSc, GSe, and GSe Pro families:

  • Eonstor GS
  • EonStor GSc
  • EonStor GSe
  • EonStor GSe Pro

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit http://www.infortrend.com.

Infortrend and EonStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© 2018 PR Newswire