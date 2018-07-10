AlphaDesk Announces Revenue Growth

TORONTO, LONDON, NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

AlphaDesk, the cloud-based Order Management and Portfolio Management System provider to hedge funds and other investment managers, announces second quarter year-over-year revenue uplift and growth in staffing levels.

Kevin Galliers, Chief Operating Officer, says, "Q2 revenues in 2018 are up 53% relative to the same period in 2017, building upon the 41% growth we posted from 2016 to 2017. This growth, largely driven by our expansion in US and European markets, has necessitated the doubling of our implementation and support group, and has enabled us to increase our product development capacity by over 50%."

Galliers continues, "AlphaDesk is now seeing an increased proportion of wins from clients previously using other vendor's systems, compared to newly launched funds or emerging managers. This is a strong indication that fund managers are focussing on total-cost-of-ownership. The acceptance of cloud-deployment and SaaS is certainly a factor, as is the recognition that new technology translates to lower software fees, better responsiveness to market changes, and increased quality of support. Another growth driver is our increasing reference-ability across global macro and credit funds, supplementing our existing strengths in equities and futures-based strategies."

About AlphaDesk

AlphaDesk delivers real-time order, portfolio, and operations management tools to fund managers. The managed cloud service supports multiple portfolios, strategies, asset types, currencies and custodians in a single, integrated solution. Using cutting edge cloud technologies, AlphaDesk achieves unparalleled performance, functionality, and value for money.

Press Contacts:

press@alphadesk.com

Kevin Galliers

+44-207-869-5168

