The Chinese battery manufacturer has said it will establish a fab in Germany's Thüringen with an annual capacity of 14 GWh. The battery cells will be primarily produced for the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Up to 600 jobs are expected to be created. In related news, BMW has entered a €4 billion long-term partnership with CATL.Representing its first manufacturing facility outside of China and, if completed, the first fab of its kind in Europe, Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) will set up shop in Thüringen, Germany. €240 million will be invested in the project by 2022, and 600 new jobs ...

