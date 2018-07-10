

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks extended gains from the previous session on Tuesday, although the upside remained limited ahead of the quarterly earnings season.



The benchmark DAX was up 12 points at 12,552 in opening deals after closing 0.4 percent higher on Monday.



Specialty chemicals firm Wacker Chemie jumped 3 percent after Societe Generale analysts raised its rating.



Windpower group Nordex jumped 6 percent on bagging a 595 megawatt wind turbine order in Brazil.



Volkswagen dropped 1 percent after a U.S. appeals court upheld its $10.03 billion settlement with car owners caught up in the company's emissions cheating scandal.



