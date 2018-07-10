Skincare Devices Market Worth $12.8 Billion by 2020 | CAGR 10.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global skincare devices market size is expected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2020, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. Increasing number of skin related disorders such as cancer and assorted disorders are likely to increase the adoption rate of these devices.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )

Rising use of home-care products and growing medical spa treatments are some the key trends stimulating market growth. Some of the key factors that are driving growth are technological advancements, growing appearance consciousness, and rising disposable income.

Growing awareness regarding benefits of skin rejuvenation amongst patients, rising demand for aesthetics, and increasing incidence of skin disorders are among the primary growth stimulants. Syneron Medical, a U.S. based company, is one of the biggest players in the skin rejuvenation market. Its product known as VelaSmooth which has been approved by the U.S. FDA.

The market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to rising prevalence of skin diseases. Technological advancements, extremely effective devices, and increasing acceptance of these devices as they are non-invasive, are some of the factors escalating the growth of the market.

Furthermore, surging demand for processes such as liposuction, body contouring, skin rejuvenation, and tightening is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market. However, equipment cost and competitive pricing are limiting the market from realizing its utmost potential.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Skincare Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application (Disease Diagnosis & Treatment, Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Cellulite Reduction, Body Contouring), And Segment Forecasts, 2012 - 2020" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/skincare-devices-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Cellulite reduction was the largest segment in 2014 owing to its wide acceptance and usage globally

The body contouring and skin tightening segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to rising demand for aesthetic procedures

North America was the largest region in 2016 owing to technological advancements, well-established infrastructure, and presence of high income buyers

was the largest region in 2016 owing to technological advancements, well-established infrastructure, and presence of high income buyers Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing region owing to availability of cost-effective devices and rising disposable income

is likely to be the fastest growing region owing to availability of cost-effective devices and rising disposable income Some of the prominent players of the market are Syneron Medical Ltd; Philips; Solta Medical Inc.; Alma Lasers Ltd; Schick Medical; Lumenis Ltd.; and PhotoMedex. The key players are engaging in different marketing strategies to increase their market shares.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Cardiovascular Devices Market - The global cardiovascular devices market was valued over 33 billion in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.

Biomarkers Market - The global biomarkers market was valued at USD 23.9 billion in 2015.

Capnography Device Market - The global Capnography Device Market was valued at USD 262.2 million in 2015.

Anti-infective Agents Market - The global anti-infective agents market size was valued at USD 83.8 billion in 2015.

Grand View Research has segmented the global skin care devices market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Skin Care Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020) Skincare Diagnostic Devices Dermatoscopes Image Guidance Systems Biopsy Devices Skincare Treatment Devices Lasabrasion Devices LED Therapy Devices Liposuction Devices Microdermabrasion Devices Cryotherapy Devices Electrosurgical Devices

Skin Care Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020) Disease Diagnosis & Treatment Hair Removal Skin Rejuvenation Cellulite Reduction Body Contouring And Skin Tightening

Skin Care Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America ROW



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database,The Grand Library, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com