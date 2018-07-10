

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK economic growth increased in May, led by services, while production declined, the first ever monthly GDP estimate from ONS revealed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in May after 0.2 percent increase in April and a flat reading in March.



Services grew 0.3 percent, while production continued to decline, down 0.4 percent. Construction grew 2.9 percent.



In the more reliable 3-month comparison, GDP rose 0.2 percent in the quarter to May after a flat outcome in the three month to April period.



'The first of our new rolling estimates of GDP shows a mixed picture of the UK economy with modest growth driven by the services sector, partly offset by falling construction and industrial output,' Rob Kent-Smith, Head of National Accounts at ONS, said.



'Retailing, computer programming and legal services all performed strongly in the three months to May while house-building and manufacturing both contracted.'



Further, Kent-Smith said services, in particular, grew robustly in May with retailers enjoying a double boost from the warm weather and the royal wedding.



Construction also saw a return to growth after a weak couple of month, the ONS official added.



