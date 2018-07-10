

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK industrial production decreased for the third straight month in May, defying economists' forecast for an increase, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.



Industrial production fell 0.4 percent month-over-month in May, slower than April's revised 1.0 percent decline. In contrast, economists had expected a 0.5 percent rise for the month.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth eased to 0.8 percent in May from 1.6 percent in the prior month. Meanwhile, the growth was forecast to improve to 1.9 percent.



Manufacturing production advanced 0.4 percent monthly in May, supported by rises in nine of the thirteen sub-sectors. However, that was below the expected growth of 0.8 percent.



Annually, growth in manufacturing output moderated to 1.5 percent from 2.0 percent in April. This was slower than the 1.9 percent gain economists had forecast.



Another report from the statistical office showed that construction output rebounded strongly by 2.9 percent monthly in May versus the expected rise of 0.3 percent.



Compared to last year, construction output expanded 1.6 percent in May, in contrast to a 1.2 percent fall in April.



