

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks eked out modest gains on Tuesday as investors brushed aside trade worries and looked ahead to a strong quarterly earnings season.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 13 points or 0.25 percent at 5,410 in opening deals after closing 0.4 percent higher the previous day.



In economic news, France's industrial production declined for the third straight month in May, defying economists' forecast for an increase, the statistical office Insee showed.



Industrial output dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent sequentially, slower than the 0.5 percent fall in April.



