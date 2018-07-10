Organized by Science journal (AAAS) in association with Fondation IPSEN

The Fondation IPSEN is happy to announce the organization of an international live webinar that will address practical issues of gender-based discrimination in Science. This webinar is organized by Science Journal (AAAS) in association with Fondation IPSEN. This event will be held on July 11st at 6 pm (CET) 12 pm (Washington DC).

The metoo movement spread on social media as a hashtag to help demonstrate the widespread prevalence of sexual assault and harassment in the workplace. As a result, it encouraged women to reveal the extent of problems. It has swept the entertainment industry, politics, and even Uber. Is science next? This live roundtable discussion will address the continuing problem of gender-based discrimination in science.

Our experts panel will examine the efforts being taken by scientific organizations, academic centers, and funding agencies to end gender bias in science. They will also consider the cultural changes needed in science to prevent and eradicate discrimination, including moving the narrative away from blaming the victim and excusing discriminatory behavior, and will highlight the responsibility of society. Through collective actions within the scientific community we wish to create gender equitable, nondiscriminatory and bias-free workplaces.

Speakers

Anna Han, Ph.D. (NIH, Bethesda, USA)

She is a senior behavioural scientist in the Office of the Director, Scientific Workforce Diversity, at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Her work focuses on evidence-based approaches to enhance the diversity and social inclusion in the scientific workforce.

Kathryn Clancy, Ph.D. (University of Illinois, Urbana, USA)

She is an American biological anthropologist specialized in reproductive health. She is Associate Professor at the University of Illinois, in the Department of Anthropology. Her additional research and policy advocacy work focuses on sexual harassment in science and academia.

Isabelle Collet, Ph.D (University of Geneva, Switzerland)

She obtained her Ph.D. in Education from the University of Paris-Nanterre, France, in 2005, and the next year published the book, "Does computer science have gender?" based on her thesis work. She has served as a scientific expert on numerous gender-neutral education projects in STEM in Belgium, France, and Switzerland. Her research interests are focused on closing the gender gap in STEM (especially in IT) and developing strategies of inclusion for women in higher education.

Moderated by Shirley Malcolm, Ph.D. (Science/AAAS, Washington, USA)

Shirley Malcom is head of Education and Human Resources at AAAS. In this position she works to improve the quality and increase access to education and careers in STEM.

Science Journal (AAAS)

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) is the world's largest general scientific society and publisher of the journal Science as well as Science Translational Medicine, Science Signaling and Science Advances. AAAS was founded in 1848, and includes some 261 affiliated societies and academies of science, serving 10 million individuals. Science has the largest paid circulation of any peer-reviewed general science journal in the world, with an estimated total readership of 1 million. The non-profit AAAS (www.aaas.org) is open to all and fulfils its mission to "advance science and serve society" not only by publishing the very best scientific research but also through initiatives in science policy, international programs and science education.

The Fondation IPSEN

Established in 1983 under the aegis of the Fondation de France, Fondation IPSEN seeks to holistically promote research in various therapeutic fields to improve human well-being and health. In this respect, the Foundation aims to facilitate the process of interdisciplinary groups of scientists and clinical practitioners from different countries, to promote the interactions needed between specialists in different fields of research, and to spread the knowledge to the general public.

Contacts:

Fondation IPSEN

Project manager

