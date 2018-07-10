

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) were gaining around 5 percent in the morning trading after the German wind turbines maker announced Tuesday that it has gained the largest ever single contract in its history.



Nordex will supply and install turbines for the Brazilian wind farm 'Lagoa dos Ventos' with a capacity of around 595 megawatts for Enel Green Power.



The project is composed of 191 AW125 turbines. With an installed capacity of 3.15 or 3.0 MW, the turbines will be mounted on top of 120-meter concrete towers which the Group will be producing locally at its own plant in Brazil to lower costs and minimise the environmental footprint.



The wind farm is located in the state of Piaui in the north of Brazil.



Nordex Group will commence work on installing the wind farms from October 2019, subsequently providing service for the turbines for at least two years. Together with the 'Lagoa dos Ventos' wind farm, total capacity installed and under construction by the Nordex Group in Brazil will rise to 1.9 GW.



Nordex earlier had been awarded another contract for 65 turbines from the same series for another wind farm located in the same province.



In Germany, Nordex shares were trading at 10.26 euros, up 5.30 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX