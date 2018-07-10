

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were little changed in lackluster trade on Tuesday as Brexit concerns remained at the forefront and the day's economic data proved to be a mixed bag.



U.K economic growth increased in May, led by services, while production declined, the first ever-monthly GDP estimate from ONS revealed.



GDP grew 0.3 percent month-on-month in May after the 0.2 percent increase in April and a flat reading in March.



Another report showed that U.K. industrial production decreased for the third straight month in May, defying economists' forecast for an increase.



Industrial production fell 0.4 percent month-over-month in May, slower than April's revised 1.0 percent decline.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,693 in late opening deals after climbing 0.9 percent in the previous session.



Online grocery firm Ocado reversed early losses to turn higher after posting a pre-tax loss for the first quarter, reflecting higher investment costs.



Petrofac rose over 2 percent. The oil and gas services company has received a contract valued around $200 million in total from TenneT, a Dutch-German transmission grid operator.



Social care services firm Cambian soared 34 percent after receiving a takeover approach from rival CareTech Holdings Plc.



Tesco dropped 1.2 percent as its U.K. chief executive, Charles Wilson, stepped down from the board following treatment for cancer.



Energy giant BP Plc advanced 0.8 percent and Tullow Oil jumped as much as 2 percent as oil prices rose on concerns over potential supply shortages.



TP ICAP shares slumped 32 percent. The inter-dealer broker has fired Chief Executive Officer John Phizackerley amid mounting costs linked to Brexit.



