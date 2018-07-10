Ecoligo has launched another financing round for the installation of a rooftop solar PV system at a flower farm in Kenya. The system is set to reduce the farm's grid electricity demand by 50%, and lower its OPEX.pv magazine partnership Berlin-based crowd-investment platform, ecoligo GmbH has launched another investment campaign for the financing of a 75 kW rooftop solar PV system for Kenyan flower farm, Rift Valley Roses. The project costs €94,000 and investors will retain a 5.50% interest rate over a loan period of eight years. Local solar company, Harmonic Systems Ltd will install the system, ...

