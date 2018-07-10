sprite-preloader
10.07.2018 | 12:05
Kemira Oyj: Change in the holding of the company's own shares

Kemira Oyj
Stock Exchange Release
July 10, 2018 at 1.00 pm (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Change in the holding of the company's own shares

On July 10, 2018 a total of 3,400 shares have been returned to Kemira Oyj.

The return is related to the share issue announced on March 6, 2018. In the share issue, Kemira shares held by the company were conveyed to key employees participating in the performance period 2017 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan.

After the return, the company holds a total of 2,832,297 own shares.

For more information, please contact:

Kemira Oyj
Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 552 8907

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2017, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.5 billion and 4,732 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com (http://www.kemira.com)



Source: Kemira Oyj via Globenewswire

