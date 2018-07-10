sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
10.07.2018 | 12:10
PR Newswire

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 10

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
As at close of business on 09-July-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue185.59p
INCLUDING current year revenue188.42p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
As at close of business on 09-July-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue72.30p
INCLUDING current year revenue72.36p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP23.45m
Borrowing Level:18%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---

