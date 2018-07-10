

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) revealed earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.82 billion, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $2.11 billion, or $1.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.30 billion or $1.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $16.09 billion from $15.71 billion last year.



Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.30 Bln. vs. $2.16 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.61 vs. $1.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q2): $16.09 Bln vs. $15.71 Bln last year.



