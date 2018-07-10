Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 09-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 409.81p INCLUDING current year revenue 415.16p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 405.53p INCLUDING current year revenue 410.87p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---