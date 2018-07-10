1&1 Internet saves up to 33% on IT environment provisioning and improves control over internal workflows and documentation

Cordis Solutions, a provider of enterprise-class solutions that facilitate business transformation, today announced that 1&1 Internet chose Cordis Solutions' myFIdoc application to ensure uninterrupted business processes and improve overall efficiency and productivity.

1&1 Internet is one of the world's largest web hosting companies that employs over 7000 people worldwide. The company has offices in 10 countries and operates data centers in Europe and US. The 1 1 Internet team was looking for a tool that would simplify the use of SAP process while improving compliance and control over financial documents and accounting.

MyFIdoc met all the requirements of 1&1 Internet. The company chose Cordis Solution's application for its seamless installation process and comprehensive functionality. With the solution, 1&1 Internet gained the following benefits:

Saving 85 work days per month across accounting, corporate control, accounts receivable and accounts payable;

Reducing the month-end closing period by more than a day;

Recouping their investment in myFIdoc within 6 months.

"MyFIdoc is not only intuitive and easy to use, but has created a lot more time for our employees to work on many other tasks, thereby improving efficiency and productivity. Although it was the first time I presented a change to my employees, it was very well accepted by all and didn't disrupt existing business processes," said Sebastian Stein, Senior Financial Accountant at 1&1 Internet

Ramesh Varsani, co-founder of Cordis Solutions, said: "We developed myFIdoc precisely for organisations like 1 1, who value the power and scope of SAP, but need a simpler way to manage day-to-day interactions with the ERP solution. myFIdoc reduces the complexity of SAP into a manageable window giving users precisely what they need to get the job done

About Cordis Solutions

As global partners of SAP and Microsoft, Cordis Solutions is the world's only provider of packaged applications, services and support on the SAP Gateway for Microsoft. Cordis Solutions is committed to helping customers release more value from their SAP ERP investments.

