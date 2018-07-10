The "Russia Car Rental Market by Type (App Based Taxi Aggregator, Self Drive Rental Car, Chauffer Driven Rental and Taxi Services), and by Off-Airport On-Airport Outlook To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of car rental market introduction and genesis, market size by revenue and by fleet, chauffer driven car rental market, app-based cab aggregator market and self drive car rental market.
Companies Featured
- Altocar
- Avis
- Belka car
- Citymobil
- Delimobil
- EleksPolys
- Europcar
- Gett
- Hertz
- Indrive
- Kiwitaxi
- Lingotaxi
- logitaxi
- Maxim
- Sixt
- Vezyot
- Wheely
- Yandex
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Introduction to Russia Car Rental and Taxi Market
4. Russia Car Rental and Taxi Services Market, 2012-2017
5. Russia Chauffer Driven Car Rental and Taxi Services Market
6. Russia Cab Aggregator Market (Online Apps)
7. Russia Self Drive Car Rental Market
8. Growth Drivers
9. SWOT Analysis
10. Regulatory Norms in Russia Car Rental Market
11. Snapshot on Illegal Car Rental Market in Russia
12. Russia Car Rental Market, Future Outlook, 2018-2022
13. Analyst Recommendation
14. Macroeconomic Factors Affecting Russia Car rental Market
