Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 10
|Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/06/2018) of £201.43m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/06/2018) of £201.43m
|Cash Position of £12.3m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30/06/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|2,487.93p
|8,096,165
|Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|2470.31p
|Income share price
|2270.00p
|Discount to NAV
|(8.76)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 30/06/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|14.39
|2
|Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p
|11.27
|3
|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p
|10.94
|4
|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p
|9.85
|5
|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|9.72
|6
|RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|9.54
|7
|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|6.10
|8
|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p
|5.23
|9
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p
|4.18
|10
|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p
|4.12
|11
|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p
|2.94
|12
|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p
|2.78
|13
|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.78
|14
|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.52
|15
|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.28
|16
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.86
|17
|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p
|0.63
|18
|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p
|0.61
|19
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.57
|20
|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.48
|21
|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd
|0.38
|22
|Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred
|0.36
|23
|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.36
|24
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.10
|25
|Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001
|0.01
|26
|Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p
|0.00