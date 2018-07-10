(article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Securities Regulator Règlement général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

ID Logistics (Paris:IDL):

Date June 30, 2018 Total number of capital stock shares 5 637 875 Total number of theoretical voting rights 8 879 581 Total number of effective voting rights 8 871 924

It is reminded that an obligation to disclose crossing of thresholds is included in ID Logistics Group's bylaws in addition to the legal obligation.

ID Logistics Group

Société anonyme with share capital of 2 818 937.50

Registered office 410 route du Moulin de Losque 84300 Cavaillon FRANCE

Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Avignon

ISIN code: FR0010929125 IDL

About ID Logistics Group :

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,329 million in 2017. ID Logistics has around 300 sites across 17 countries, representing 5.5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and 19,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125). The Group is managed by Eric Hémar.

This translation is only for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Only the French text has legal value.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005470/en/

Contacts:

ID Logistics

Yann Perot

Executive Vice President Finance

Tél. +33 (0)4 32 52 96 00

yperot@id-logistics.com