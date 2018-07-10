SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC: SolarWinds Acquires Trusted Metrics, Adding Threat Monitoring and Management to Its IT Management Portfolio

New SolarWinds Threat Monitor Solution Designed for Technology Professionals across the IT Spectrum, Including IT Operations, DevOps Engineers, and IT Service Providers

AUSTIN, Texas, July 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds (http://www.solarwinds.com/?CMP=PUB-PR-NETWLD-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_X_TXT-X-20180710_X_X_X-X), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced that it has acquired Trusted Metrics, a provider of real-time threat monitoring and management software. The acquisition extends SolarWinds' IT management portfolio to include security monitoring and is an important advance in SolarWinds' mission to provide products that are purposefully designed to make the jobs of technology professionals easier.

"For nearly 20 years, SolarWinds has focused on helping to address our customers' everyday IT management challenges--working to make sure that our products are designed to be powerful, yet easy to use, and work the way that technology professionals need them to work. And because we serve such a wide range of technology professionals, we understand the unique challenge that security presents--whether an organization is managing its IT infrastructure directly or working with a managed service provider (MSP)," stated Kevin Thompson, CEO, SolarWinds. "When we look at the rapidly changing IT security landscape, the proliferation of mass-marketed malware and the non-discriminatory approach of cybercriminals, we believe that real-time threat monitoring and management shouldn't be a luxury, but an affordable option for everyone. The acquisition of Trusted Metrics will allow us to offer a new product in the SolarWinds mold--powerful, easy to use, scalable--that is designed to give businesses the ability to more easily protect IT environments and business operations."

The new security software product, SolarWinds Threat Monitor, is an automated tool that is designed to reduce the complexity of threat detection for IT operations teams as well as for MSPs and MSSPs (managed security service providers). Threat Monitor can detect suspicious activity and malware by aggregating asset data, security events, host intrusion detection, network intrusion detection, and correlating that data with continuously updated threat intelligence, identifying the danger signals amidst all the innocent noise of a normal network. SolarWinds believes that this will ultimately help customers respond quickly and make faster, better decisions while using fewer resources. The unified platform--which includes automated threat hunting, active response to security incidents, and audit-ready reports--is designed to be an easy-to-use first step in helping organizations improve their security posture more easily and affordably. Unlike costly and complex solutions offered by enterprise-focused security software vendors, which require multiple, disconnected products staffed by multiple highly specialized people in a security operations center, Threat Monitor is tightly integrated, automated and priced to be within reach for most companies and service providers.

"Trusted Metrics is pleased to join the SolarWinds family, a move that is in line with what we hoped to accomplish as a security innovator," stated Michael Menefee, CEO, Trusted Metrics. "We built a solution that's designed to help companies of all sizes to improve their ability to uncover incoming attacks and quickly detect breaches by correlating customers' network data with continuously refreshed threat intelligence--helping them make better and faster incident-response decisions. SolarWinds' reach and tech industry know-how make them a perfect fit for getting this solution into the hands of more and more technology professionals."

