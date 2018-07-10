

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production rebounded at a slower-than-expected pace in May, figures from the statistical office showed Tuesday.



Industrial output climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent month-over-month in May, reversing a 1.3 percent fall in April. That was just below the 0.8 percent rise economists had forecast.



Among groupings, production in the energy sector grew 1.2 percent over the month and those of intermediate goods advanced by 0.9 percent.



Adjusted for calendar effects, annual industrial production growth improved to 2.1 percent in May from 1.9 percent in the previous month. The expected growth was 2.7 percent.



