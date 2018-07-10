Former Gartner Research VP Will Cappelli joins Moogsoft as Chief Technology Officer EMEA and Global VP of Product Strategy

Moogsoft, a leader of artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps), announced today that Will Cappelli, former research vice president at Gartner, has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer EMEA and Global VP of Product Strategy.

Recognized for being the first to define the AIOps category, Cappelli brings more than 34 years of industry expertise. In his role, Cappelli will help accelerate Moogsoft's market leadership in helping companies optimize their IT operations through the application of patented AI and workflow automation.

During his tenure at Gartner, Cappelli specialized in research focused on IT innovation, providing insights that shaped market trends, and counseling companies around the world on subjects such as the application of machine learning and other types of AI to IT operations and application management. His work included the development of the AIOps Market Guide.

"The market for applying AI to IT operations is exploding, and Moogsoft's technology is truly unique in solving the toughest problems facing enterprise operations teams," said Cappelli, who is based out of the company's London office. "Companies are only beginning to tap into the potential of AIOps technologies which are proven to help them increase their operational agility and efficiency and, ultimately, provide better customer experiences."

This announcement comes shortly after the addition of Ranvir Wadera, formerly of Splunk, as SVP of Engineering, Udi Gotlieb, formerly of ServiceNow, as VP of Product Marketing, and Lars Nordhild Rønning, formerly of Blue Cedar, as VP of Sales EMEA. Moogsoft was recently named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces of 2018, and the company currently holds a 4.8 out of five stars company rating on Glassdoor.com.

"Moogsoft has seen massive growth over the past year, and this momentum will only continue as industry leaders like Will join the stampede," said Phil Tee, CEO of Moogsoft. "Will understands where the market is heading. The fact that he chose Moogsoft as his next adventure validates our market position and award-winning culture. By creating the No. 1 home for talented, high-energy people like Will, we are further attracting the industry's brightest minds. Together, we will continue our unwavering pursuit of product innovation and customer delight."

