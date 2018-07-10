Opens new territory in latest step to create the largest global specialist VAD in cyber and cloud transformation

Exclusive Group, the value-added services and technologies (VAST) group, extended its global footprint into the Republic of Ireland with the acquisition of enterprise cyber VAD, The NextGen Group. Being situated on the doorstep of many of the world's leading technology companies, in the data centre capital of the world, the acquisition of NextGen supports Exclusive Group's plan to create the world's largest global specialist VAD in cyber and cloud transformation.

"NextGen is an excellent business with a strong services capability and 10-year track record of success that fits perfectly with our ambition to fill the value and skills gaps in cybersecurity and cloud on a global basis," said Olivier Breittmayer, CEO of Exclusive Group. "As well as being a good fit culturally, we also believe it to be a strong strategic move in terms of our journey to creating the world's biggest global specialist VAD. Ireland is an important tech centre for large global enterprises and integration partners, and we look forward to working with Gerry Sheldrick and his team to build on their success as we continue to accelerate growth throughout the EMEA region and beyond."

Formed in 2009 with offices in Dublin and Wexford, The NextGen Group is a value-added distributor in industry-leading network, security and digital solutions, with significant services and training capabilities. Several of its key vendor partners, including Palo Alto Networks and Proofpoint match the strategic global portfolio of Exclusive Networks, enabling significant synergies between the two companies and its reseller channels. As part of the acquisition, the existing NextGen management team will remain invested in key leadership roles in the new Exclusive Networks Ireland business as it targets accelerated growth in the Irish Market with an extended vendor portfolio.

"Exclusive Group's global reach and resources open up many new opportunities for NextGen's reseller partners and secures the future for our value-oriented commitment to the channel," said Gerry Sheldrick, NextGen Group's Country Manager. "This is a very positive move for everyone associated with the NextGen Group especially our loyal partners and end customers. Our two companies share a common outlook on the evolution of channel opportunities with best of breed technologies, and it's very exciting to play a key role in the next chapter of the Exclusive story in Ireland."

The transaction closed on the 3rd July. Advisors on the transaction included: Mazars, Goodwin, Mason Hayes Curran and Peter Redmond.

