Sprint Bioscience Strengthens the Vps34 Project by Patenting the use of Newly Developed Biomarkers in Immune-oncology

STOCKHOLM, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Access to good biomarkers is crucial in selecting the right patient groups for future clinical trials, thus increasing the likelihood that the study will succeed and, in the long run, allowing the development of effective treatment to combat severe cancers. Sprint Bioscience has developed biomarkers for the company's anti-cancer project, Vps34.

Biomarkers can be used both to select appropriate patients for clinical trials and to follow how well they respond to treatment. Sprint Bioscience has developed biomarkers in the Vps34 project. In order to maintain our leading position in the field, we have patented use of these biomarkers for cancer treatment in which the body's immune system is stimulated to attack tumors.

Recent breakthroughs in cancer treatment with immunological drugs have had significant effects in some patient groups. However, only a limited number have been helped. For example, in the case of malignant melanoma, two out of three patients do not respond to treatment. The limited effect can be explained by the fact that immune cells do not enter the tumor. The tumors that your immune cells reach are usually referred to as "hot" and they respond to immunotherapy. However, the majority of the tumors lack immune cells and are termed "cold". Being able to convert "cold" tumors to "hot" is a key issue in order to increase the proportion of patients responding to treatment. We have previously shown that the company's Vps34 inhibitor can convert "cold" tumors to "hot", which allows more people to respond to immunotherapy.

We have now identified biomarkers that can be detected in blood plasma. With these biomarkers we can choose suitable patients and measure the effect of treatment. Choosing the patients who can be treated with a Vps34 inhibitor in combination with immunotherapy is crucial for a successful clinical study and, ultimately, to successfully treat patients.

"In recent years Sprint Bioscience has strengthened its competence in tumor biology and we are now seeing the effect of this. Through our increased understanding of immune-oncology, we have been able to develop methods for measuring the effect of treatment with our drug candidates. Patent protection gives us an edge over others in the field," says CEO Anders Åberg.

The probability of a successful clinical study in oncology is twice as high for those studies using biomarkers to identify the correct patients as it is in studies lacking such biomarkers. Through the company having developed biomarkers in the Vps34 project, the likelihood of obtaining a functioning drug increases in situations where there is a significant medical need. This will benefit both patients and shareholders.

