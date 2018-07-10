

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's consumer prices increased for the second straight month in June, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Tuesday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.0 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 0.6 percent rise in May.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.3 percent annually in June and transport costs advanced by 4.3 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rebounded 1.0 percent from May, when it dropped by 0.3 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices rose to 1.0 percent in June from 0.8 percent in the prior month. Month-on-month, the HICP increased 0.9 percent after a 0.1 percent gain in May.



