New joint solution provides businesses with simplified IT operational management, lower costs and accelerated digital transformation

Veeam Software, the leader in Intelligent Data Management for the Hyper-Available Enterprise today announced Veeam Availability for Nutanix AHVTM a data availability solution for applications and data hosted on the Nutanix AHV Hypervisor. The combination of Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software and the Veeam Hyper-Availability Platform will deliver a hyper-available enterprise cloud that provides enterprise-class availability and scale-out capabilities, better enabling customers to focus on transforming their business.

The Nutanix software and Veeam platform will enable enterprises to more easily and confidently modernize their data center environments by delivering the agility and simplicity of the public cloud, and the security, control and availability they require in a private cloud. Specifically, customers will benefit from:

Availability of all applications and data, minimizing the risk of data loss

Enterprise-class, web-scale architecture to more effectively carry out their business objectives

Operational simplicity to eliminate the costs and complexity of legacy infrastructure, virtualization and data protection management

"Over the last year, our partnership with Nutanix has enabled thousands of enterprises to leverage the power of multi-cloud environments," said Peter McKay, President and Co-CEO at Veeam. "A year after being named the Premier Availability solution provider for Nutanix virtualized environments, our collaboration has accelerated and we will enhance this position with Veeam Availability for Nutanix AHV

"We expect Nutanix will continue to be a pivotal part of our success in building the industry's most extensive partner ecosystem and product integration program in support of delivering the leading platform for intelligent data management," added McKay.

"Nutanix and Veeam combined deliver a best-in-class, simple solution that enables businesses to focus on outcomes, freeing them from traditional and problematic infrastructure and data protection headaches," added Sudheesh Nair, President at Nutanix. "This joint solution will offer the agility and availability required by constantly changing environments, where application-first thinking is a must."

Through this new solution, Nutanix AHV users will gain the same reliable backup and rapid recovery capabilities that Veeam users running vSphere and Hyper-V already count on, including:

Recovery Granularity - Ensures minimum disruption to business operations by providing users with multiple restore options to drive low recovery time objectives (RTO). Options range from recovery of an entire VM or individual files and application items.

- Ensures minimum disruption to business operations by providing users with multiple restore options to drive low recovery time objectives (RTO). Options range from recovery of an entire VM or individual files and application items. Optimized User Experience Purpose-built with the Nutanix user in mind, the powerful web-based UI was specifically designed to look and feel like Prism the management UI for the Nutanix Infrastructure stack ensuring a streamlined and familiar user experience.

Purpose-built with the Nutanix user in mind, the powerful web-based UI was specifically designed to look and feel like Prism the management UI for the Nutanix Infrastructure stack ensuring a streamlined and familiar user experience. Decreases Data Loss Exposure Minimizes the risk of data loss, as backups are taken from Nutanix VM-level snapshots. By leveraging snapshots, users can perform fast and efficient backups on a more frequent basis to achieve low recovery point objectives (RPO).

"It is exciting to see Veeam, whose name is synonymous with virtualization protection, providing the same availability solution outcomes for Acropolis hypervisors that it delivers for vSphere and Hyper-V," said Edwin Yuen, Senior Analyst for Systems Management and Data Protection at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). "ESG's research shows that the vast majority of organizations leverage the same VM backup capabilities across their HCI and traditional virtualization infrastructures for consistency and efficiency. Meanwhile, 89 percent of virtualized environments complement VM backups with replication and/or snapshotting, so combining Veeam's capabilities with those built into Nutanix is one more reason that this partnership makes sense."

As organizations modernize from self-built virtualization infrastructures to the purpose-built hyperconverged platforms from Nutanix, the industry's leading hyper-availability solution will assure that workloads are consistently protected, even as VMs move between hosted architectures. Since Veeam software protects physical servers and cloud-hosted workloads, protection of the Nutanix platforms is assured within a holistic intelligent data management strategy.

"We've been a Nutanix and Veeam customer for years, and we've never had an outage," commented Greg Felzer, IT Architect at Fort Mill Police Department, and beta user of the new Veeam Availability for Nutanix AHV. "The Veeam solution for AHV will be a well-polished product that will provide the same level of availability that we've depended on for our other hypervisor environments the added simplicity of the Nutanix-like management interface will make it the obvious choice."

Veeam Availability for Nutanix AHV is currently under development. For more information, please visit www.veeam.com.

About Veeam Software

Veeam is the global leader in Intelligent Data Management for the Hyper-Available Enterprise. Veeam Hyper-Availability Platform is the most complete solution to help customers on the journey to automating data management and ensuring the Hyper-Availability of data. We have more than 300,000 customers worldwide, including 75 percent of the Fortune 500 and 58 percent of the Global 2000. Our customer satisfaction scores, at 3.5X the industry average, are the highest in the industry. Our global ecosystem includes 55,000 channel partners; Cisco, HPE, and NetApp as exclusive resellers; and nearly 19,000 cloud and service providers. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

