

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) reported that, in June 2018, the airlines of the Group welcomed around 13.3 million passengers, an increase of 11.8% compared to the previous year's month. The available seat kilometers were up 8.3% over the previous year, at the same time, sales increased by 9.3 percent. The seat load factor increased by 0.8 percentage points to 83.5%.



The airlines of the Lufthansa Group carried a total of 66.9 million passengers in the first half of 2018 - more than ever before. A seat load factor of 79.8 percent was achieved, a historic high for the first half of the year.



