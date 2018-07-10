

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) announced Tuesday that it has signed a one-year frame agreement, valued at up to 1 billion euros, with China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd (CHLKF.OB, CHL).



The deal is to support the Chinese mobile operator's transition to a future-oriented network infrastructure, while providing seamless connectivity to more efficiently meet growing data traffic demand.



Under the agreement, Nokia will provide China Mobile with best-in-class, end-to-end technology solutions to enable a next-generation network for the age of the cloud and machine communications.



Nokia will provide additional elements of its mobile radio access and core portfolio in addition to fixed access, IP routing and optical transport, customer experience management, as well as its services expertise delivering the quality, speed and reliability needed.



Going forward, Nokia and China Mobile will work closely to define the products and services that will enable the operator to explore new opportunities in vertical markets.



Nokia and China Mobile have signed a memorandum of understanding for research and testing of the artificial intelligence and machine-learning capabilities of next-generation networks for the delivery of intelligent network optimization and radio resource management.



