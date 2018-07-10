Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2018) - Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV) (OTC: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV"), a leader in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") industry, together with InDro Robotics Inc. ("InDro"), a compliant UAV mapping, training, and consulting business, and High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc. ("High Eye"), have concluded the first UAV mapping mission over a major Canadian metropolitan city. The first of its kind operation, flown over the downtown core of Victoria, B.C. on June 14th, 2018, was completed for the City of Victoria's Emergency Management Division and conducted alongside members of Transport Canada.





Figure 1: Drone acquired aerial image of downtown Victoria, British Columbia

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5544/35837_a1531200967200_57.jpg

Two flights were completed covering an area of 1.5 square kilometers with approximately 1000 high resolution drone acquired images collected. The survey was completed in one day by a professional flight crew which included personnel from InDro Robotics, Global UAV Technologies Ltd., and High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc. The flight was conducted with a Sensefly eBee plus RTK/PPK UAV.

"This first of its kind operation signals a significant achievement for High Eye, InDro and Global UAV. The ability to safely operate a UAV over a populated downtown core without interrupting people's daily commute is a milestone event and will aid in progressing UAV regulations in Canada. The successful collaboration between Global UAV, InDro Robotics, Transport Canada and the City of Victoria on the project provides a foundation for future collaborations on similar missions." said Jeremy McCalla, Global UAV Technologies' Business Development and Operations Manager.

"Transport Canada's willingness to work with the team to ensure this mission, vital to emergency planning and preparedness, could be flown in an efficient and safe manner has provided not only a wealth of data for emergency response but also a new depth of knowledge for future operations in such environments." stated Phillip Reece, CEO of InDro Robotics.

About InDro Robotics Inc.

InDro Robotics is a privately held company located in Victoria B.C., Canada. InDro Robotics is a leader in UAV use for complex missions and environments. InDro Robotics offers clients and partners a wide range of unmanned services and support to custom fit the right technologies and engagement model to each opportunity.

About Global UAV Technologies Ltd.:

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. is a vertically integrated company within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") sector. Through its wholly owned divisions - Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd., High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc., UAV Regulatory Services Inc., and NOVAerial Robotics Inc.- Global UAV Technologies Ltd. provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products including manufacturing, international drone survey services and regulatory compliance support for our customers.

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. will continue its growth through technology development, expanding the business of its current divisions and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions. As a vertically integrated consortium of businesses in the UAV industry, Global UAV is well positioned in the UAV technology space.

